August 2, 1930-May 2, 2023

CEDAR FALLS–Bertha Elizabeth Henry, 92, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.

She was born on August 2, 1930, in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Nicolas and Clara (Savage) Ilax. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1948. On June 4, 1950, she was united in marriage to Quentin Henry at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. She was Credit Manager for Medical Associates of Cedar Falls for 15 years, retiring in 1990.

She was an avid nature lover and birdwatcher. Other interests included drawing and painting, photography, writing poetry, and she loved her three cats, Blackie, Smokey, and her little Kitty.

Bertha is survived by her husband; daughter, Shelley (John) Sage of Grand Junction, CO; daughter-in-law, Karen Henry of Frederika; grandchildren: Matt (Shelly) Henry, Kirk (Krystal) Henry, Abbey (Todd) Gelner, and Quentin (Sarah) Arbogast; and many great and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Ray Henry; and siblings: Virginia Nicholas, Elaine, Tessmer, Jim Ilax, Marie Rownd, and Leona Williams.

There are no services planned at this time. Private inurnment at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

