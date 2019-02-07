Bertelle Brown

Try 1 month for 99¢
(1932-2019)

WATERLOO -- Bertelle "Bert" Brown, 86, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, at Northcrest Specialty Care Center of natural causes.

She was born Dec. 25, 1932, at Brookhaven, Miss., to Homer and Lydia Dunn Brown. She married Willie O'Neal, who died, then married Oscar B. Anderson, who also died Sept. 8, 2000.

She was a foster parent most of her adult life in Waterloo.

Survived by: two sons, Jimmie Royce (Lannie) O'Neal of Waterloo and David Curtis (Diane) O'Neal of Horn Lake, Miss.; a daughter, Shondella Lewis of Waterloo; five grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a brother, John Wesley Brown of Brookhaven; and three sisters, Irine Hambrick of New Castle, Pa., Christine Harris of Indianapolis and Gloria Nell Scott of Las Vegas.

Preceded in death by: her parents; both husbands; a grandson, Alonzo O'Neal; three brothers, Homer D. Brown, Bruce Charles Brown and James Franklin Brown; and four sisters, Dorothy Holmes, Virdie Brown, Verda Mae Brown and Corinelis Smith.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Sanctuary Church, Maywood. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Greer Funeral Home, Waterloo, and an hour before services Saturday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family at 1448 W. Second St., Waterloo 50701.

