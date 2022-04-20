 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bert R. Zimpher

Bert R. Zimpher

April 11, 2022

WATERLOO-Bert R. Zimpher, aka Desperado, 83, of Waterloo, IA died on April 11, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 12 PM until 3 PM in the Community Room of the Reiff Family Center—Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Bert Zimpher Memorial Fund at Bank Iowa.

To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.

