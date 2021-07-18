Bert Dean Whitney

Born in Waterloo Iowa on March 18 1961. Passed away on May 26 2021 at Allen Hospital Hospice. Survived by his Mother Betty Strubel Waterloo Iowa, Brother Bill (Carla) Artamenko from California. Sister Kathy (Mike) Strubel from Laporte City, Brother Bob from Waterloo. Four stepsisters Pam (Jerry) from Michigan, Deb Hughes from Texas, Karen (John) Olsen from Wisconsin and Becky (Joe) Dorschied from Minnesota. Many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Lewis Dean Whitney. He graduated from Baraboo High School in Baraboo, Wisconsin. He was employed by Mediacom for over 20 years. Bert was a compassionate soul with a heart of gold. He was an active member with Prairie View Lakes Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa.He enjoyed fishing and hunting and would travel anywhere in the country to pursue his passion.He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and mule with family and friends. No services are being planned at this time.