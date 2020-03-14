(1931-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Bert D. Husband, 89, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Rochester, N.Y., died Thursday, March 12, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.

He was born Feb. 2, 1931, in Kingston, Pa., son of Bert and Mary (Davenport) Husband. He married Kathleen “Kitty” Wood on Nov. 11, 1961, in Rochester, N.Y. She preceded him in death.

Bert enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and stayed in Spokane, Wash., after discharge to earn a BA from Whitworth College. He worked as a technical writer at Eastman Kodak and was an active member of Bethany Presbyterian Church, both in Rochester, N.Y.

Survivors: his children, Deryl (Nancy) Husband of Rochester, N.Y., and Julie (Jim O’Loughlin) Husband of Cedar Falls; seven grandchildren, Ben (Michelle) Husband of Cary, N.C., Daniel (Angelika) Husband and Jessica (Matt) Delmege, both of Rochester, N.Y., Christina (Brandon) Harradine of Leavenworth, Wash., and Nic, Devin and Ian O’Loughlin of Cedar Falls; four great-grandchildren, Leilani, Evalina, Malia, and Kai; a brother, Philip Husband of Edwardsville, Pa.; and brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his wife, Kitty; and three brothers, Tom, John and Alan.