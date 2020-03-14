(1931-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Bert D. Husband, 89, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Rochester, N.Y., died Thursday, March 12, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
He was born Feb. 2, 1931, in Kingston, Pa., son of Bert and Mary (Davenport) Husband. He married Kathleen “Kitty” Wood on Nov. 11, 1961, in Rochester, N.Y. She preceded him in death.
Bert enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and stayed in Spokane, Wash., after discharge to earn a BA from Whitworth College. He worked as a technical writer at Eastman Kodak and was an active member of Bethany Presbyterian Church, both in Rochester, N.Y.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors: his children, Deryl (Nancy) Husband of Rochester, N.Y., and Julie (Jim O’Loughlin) Husband of Cedar Falls; seven grandchildren, Ben (Michelle) Husband of Cary, N.C., Daniel (Angelika) Husband and Jessica (Matt) Delmege, both of Rochester, N.Y., Christina (Brandon) Harradine of Leavenworth, Wash., and Nic, Devin and Ian O’Loughlin of Cedar Falls; four great-grandchildren, Leilani, Evalina, Malia, and Kai; a brother, Philip Husband of Edwardsville, Pa.; and brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his wife, Kitty; and three brothers, Tom, John and Alan.
Services: will be planned for a later date at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Rochester, N.Y. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: to NewAldaya Lifescapes at https://www.newaldaya.org/donate/
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Bert loved photography and enjoyed the Kodak Camera Club. He loved to read about World War II history and about science. After his retirement, he wrote a book theorizing the relationship between evolution and God’s grace. He enjoyed sharing his ideas with his many friends at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.