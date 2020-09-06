Bernita Osborn, 94 of Cedar Falls, died Friday, September 4, 2020 at New Aldaya Lifescapes of natural causes, and a broken heart, because she wasn’t allowed to see her family for the last 7 months, due to the Covid-19 plan-demic! Bernita was born Feb. 14th, 1926 in Cedar Falls, to Everett “Bunk” and Ethel (Malam) Cassady. She married Lewis “Earl” Osborn in LeRoy, MN in 1948. Bernita worked many retail jobs in the Cedar Falls area, and then she and Earl started Osborn Auctions, which was in the area for many years. Bernita loved to square dance and did so until the age of 88. She also enjoyed volunteer work for the Sartori Hospital and her church. She enjoyed her many ladies groups, playing cards and games, and having fellowship. Bernita loved spending time with her family and friends, and so enjoyed her time spent and travels with her special friend Raymond Van Hauen. She is survived by her daughter, Susie (Craig) Cordes of Cedar Falls, her grandchildren, Troy (Jen) Cordes of Dunkerton, Tana (Josh) Runyan of Cedar Falls, and 4 great grandchildren, Tristan and Kolby Cordes, and Abby and Sydney Runyan. She was proceeded in death by her husband Earl, her parents, an infant daughter, Janice Kay, an infant grandson, Chad Lee, and her special friend, Raymond Van Hauen. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Thursday at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Graveside service will be 1:30pm Friday at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.