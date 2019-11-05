Bernita Henricks

(1951-2019)
PARKERSBURG — Bernita Rhea Henricks, 68, of Parkersburg, died Saturday, Nov. 2, at University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics in Iowa City.
She was born Sept. 20, 1951, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, the daughter of Chester Clarence and Hattie G. (Hemmen) Vanderwerf. On April 16, 1971, she married Craig Eugene Henricks at the First Reformed Church in Aplington.
Bernita graduated from Aplington High School in 1969. She and her husband lived in Reinbeck and Grundy Center before moving to Parkersburg in 1973. She worked as a cook at the Grundy Center Nursing Home from 1969 until 1972.
Bernita was a member of the Hope Reformed Church in Parkersburg and served as a substitute Sunday School teacher. She was a past leader for Girl Scouts.
Survived by: her husband; two daughters, Melissa (Andrew) Smith of Alden and Angie (Erik) Sampson of Littleton, Colo.; three grandchildren, Cassidy, Hunter and Noelle Smith; a stepgrandchild, Ashley; an honorary son, BJ Humphrey of Parkersburg; and a sister, Rhonda (Richard) Humphrey of Parkersburg.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and an infant brother, Arlyss Vanderwerf.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Hope Reformed Church in Parkersburg. Visitation will be for an hour before services Wednesday at the church. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to family.
Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Bernita was a wonderful wife and mother, sister, aunt and homemaker. She loved to bake and make special goodies, shop, listen to music and read. She enjoyed texting with family and friends and Skyping with Angie. She was very talented in designing cups, plates and napkins. Bernita loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
