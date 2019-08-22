(1935-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Bernita H. Huss, 84, of Cedar Falls, died on Sunday, Aug. 18.
She was born July 18, 1935, in Grundy Center, daughter of Klaas C. and Fern (Wandling) Kruger. She married Tom Huss on Oct. 5, 1957, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
Bernie graduated from Grundy Center High School in 1953 and went to the University of Iowa for the X-ray Technician Program. She worked at Allen Hospital until children came along and then chose to be home to raise their family. In 1978, she began a nearly 20-year career at Nazareth Lutheran Church as director of volunteer services.
Survived by: her husband; three daughters, Kim Welch of Marshalltown, Kelly (Jon) Bachman of Cedar Falls and Kris (Dick) Fratzke of Jesup; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lawrence (Linda) Kruger and Arnold (Sue) Kruger; a sister-in-law, Nona Kruger; numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her brother, Klaas Kruger; and her mother-in-law, Margaret Huss.
Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Nazareth Lutheran Church. Visitation with the family will be for two hours before the service.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be made to Nazareth Lutheran Church, Cedar Valley Hospice or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left at iowacremation.com.
In retirement Bernie enjoyed traveling the world and volunteering in the community.
