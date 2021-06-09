 Skip to main content
Bernita A. Voorhees
Bernita A. Voorhees

Bernita A. Voorhees

March 20, 1943-June 4, 2021

WATERLOO-Bernita A. Voorhees, 78, of Waterloo, died June 4, 2021 at the MercyOne Waterloo. She was born March 20, 1943 in Waterloo, daughter of Richard and Kathryn Mingus Scarbrough. She attended the Waterloo Schools. Bernita married Lynn Lawson January 6, 1962 in Waterloo. He died May 16,1973. Later she married James K. Voorhees. They later divorced.

She was a member of the Waterloo AmVets Post 19. She enjoyed crocheting blankets and broomstick lace, going to the casinos, especially Tama, and gardening with her sister, Della. She volunteered at the American Red Cross and was a Gold Star Member with the American Cancer Society.

Bernita is survived by her son, Kenneth (Stacey) Lawson, Brainerd, MN. Daughter, Joan R. (Christine Waytenick) Cedar Falls. Four grandchildren: Anita Perkins, Rae Lawson, Brick Lawson and Liv Lawson. Sister: Della (Jerry)Wilson, Hudson. Brothers: Dick (Sue) Scarbrough, Independence, Mike (Judy) Scarbrough, Waterloo, Nick (Kristy) Scarbrough, Waterloo. Good Friend, Kathy Caya, Waterloo.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

Funeral Services: 10:30 Thursday, June 10, 2021 Kearns Funeral Service

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery

Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00pm Wednesday June 9, 2021 at the Kearns Funeral Service

Memorials may be directed to the family. American Red Cross Black Hawk County Chapter.

For more info: www.Kearnsfuneralservice.com

