Bernita A. Oltrogge, 94, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Sunny View Care Center in Ankeny. She was born July 5, 1926 on the family farm in Buck Creek in rural Sumner, daughter of Henry and Hulda Westendorf Judisch. She married Arlin F. Oltrogge December 4, 1944 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Buck Creek, rural Sumner; Arlin died July 22, 1996. She was baptized and confirmed at the same church. She was a homemaker and worked at Black Hawk Plastics for 16 years until retirement. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo for 60 years. She was active in Ladies Circle and did condolences for friends. She had a passion for gardening and yard work. Survived by: her daughters, Sandra (Eldon) Wiegert of Loveland‚ CO, Lois (Jim) Leary of Ankeny‚ and Diane (Nick) Lara of Euless‚ TX; son, Leon (Gina) Oltrogge of Ocala‚ FL; five grandchildren, Mark (Amanda) Leary, Michael (Julie) Leary, Melissa (Justin) Ewoldsen, Amy (Doug) Kenshol, and Sierra Lara; eight great-grandchildren, Faith and Carter Kenshol, Hayden and Grace Ewoldsen, and Kaleigh, Alissa, Brinley, and Connor Leary. Preceded by: her parents; husband; sisters, Elverna Guenther, Mildred Buhr, and Arlis Wilharm; and infant brother, Walter Judisch. Private family graveside services to take place at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Readlyn; Memorials to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waterloo, or Sunny View Care Center, 410 NW Ash Drive, Ankeny, Iowa 50023; Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.