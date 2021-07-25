Berniece Williamson

January 27, 1941-July 15, 2021

DUBUQUE-Berniece Mary Magdalena Jacobsmeier Williamson, 80, of Dubuque and formerly of Florida, died tragically on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in St. Boniface Cemetery, New Vienna, IA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, is entrusted with arrangements.

Berniece was born January 27, 1941 in Quincy, Illinois, the daughter of Gregor George and Mary Magdalena (Erdman) Jacobsmeier. She married Fred Williamson on July 29, 1990 in Bainbridge, Georgia, and he preceded her in death.

Berniece was a resident of Florida for 40 years.

Berniece is survived by her brother, John (Judith) Jacobsmeier; two sisters-in-law, Janice and Donna Jacobsmeier; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her twin brother Bernard; her brother Joseph; and her sister, Agnes (Jake) Nadermann.