Try 1 month for 99¢
Berniece Moore

Berniece Moore

WATERLOO -- A. Berniece Moore, 101, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Manorcare Health Services of natural causes.

She was born Dec. 26, 1916, in Buchanan County near Hazleton, daughter of Fred and Velma Bodecker Cox. She married Harold E. Moore on Aug.  24, 1935, in New Hampton; he died Feb. 16, 1986.

Berniece worked in the sliced bacon department at Rath Packing Co. for 28 years, retiring in 1974.

Survivors: two daughters, Barbara Moeller of Waterloo and Betty (Jon) Christensen of Urbandale; six grandchildren, Diane (Carlos) Urzagaste, Denise (Tom) Berns and Dana Moeller, all of Waterloo, Dennis Moeller of Cedar Falls, Debra (Brad) Renner of New Hartford and Barry (Amber) Christensen of Crestwood, Ky.; 12 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a brother, Harold Cox; and a sister, Iona DeWitt.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Central Christian Church, with burial in the Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, and also for an hour before the service at the church.

Memorials: to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.

Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Berniece Moore (1916-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments