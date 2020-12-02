Berniece L. DeGroote, 95, of Parkersburg, IA, died Sunday, November 29, 2020, at MercyOne-Cedar Falls. She was born November 16, 1925 in rural Butler County, IA, the daughter of William and Minnie (Alberts) Mulder. Berniece married Harlan DeGroote on December 29, 1948 in rural New Hartford, IA. She was a graduate of Shell Rock High School and attended Iowa State Teachers College. Berniece was a country school teacher for four years and then farmed with her husband in rural Parkersburg until her retirement. She was a member of the Stout Gospel Hall. Berniece was born again on March 17, 1947 while reading Romans 10:9, “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.”