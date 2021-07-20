 Skip to main content
Berniece E. (Meier) Heuer
Berniece E. (Meier) Heuer

Berniece E. (Meier) Heuer

March 12, 1923-July 18, 2021

On July 18, Berniece E. (Meier) Heuer was called home to Heaven after 98 years with her family on earth. She was born to Henry and Rose (Risse) Meier on March 12, 1923. She was raised on the farm, graduated from Dunkerton High School and worked in the offices of Rath Packing Company. After WWII, she met John J. Heuer and they were married on May 29, 1948. During their 60 plus years of marriage, they wintered in Arizona for about 20 years. During life she loved her family, quilting, gardening, and her parish of over 70 years-Blessed Sacrament.

Berniece is survived by her children Gary (Jeanne), Vincent (Yvonne), Janice, Richard (Joy Campbell) and Theresa (Cris) Green. Her grandchildren are Jennifer (Phil) Knox, John R. (Brooke) Heuer, Charles Heuer, Ellen Heuer, Ann (Adam) Parker, Cara Heuer, Adam Heuer, Jordan Green, and Jared Green. Her great-grandchildren are Sophia Godfrey, Rubi Heuer, Cecilia Parker, Mitchell Knox, Betsy Krantz, Bailey Krantz, and Brady Krantz.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson Mike Heuer and three sisters, Pauline Weber, Leona Schares, and Esther Kajewski.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11 am Wednesday, July 21, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Public visitation from 9-11 am Wednesday at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

The mass will be live streamed. Livestream Links Website: https://www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blessedsacramentchurch/

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Blessed Sacrament church, Columbus Catholic High School or the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com

