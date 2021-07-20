On July 18, Berniece E. (Meier) Heuer was called home to Heaven after 98 years with her family on earth. She was born to Henry and Rose (Risse) Meier on March 12, 1923. She was raised on the farm, graduated from Dunkerton High School and worked in the offices of Rath Packing Company. After WWII, she met John J. Heuer and they were married on May 29, 1948. During their 60 plus years of marriage, they wintered in Arizona for about 20 years. During life she loved her family, quilting, gardening, and her parish of over 70 years-Blessed Sacrament.