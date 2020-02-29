Bernie Kracht Sr.
0 entries

Bernie Kracht Sr.

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bernie Kracht Sr.

Bernie Kracht Sr.

Bernie Kracht, Sr., 72, of Tripoli, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 10am at the Maple Hills Country Club in Tripoli.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

To plant a tree in memory of Bernie Kracht, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News