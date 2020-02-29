Bernie Kracht, Sr., 72, of Tripoli, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 10am at the Maple Hills Country Club in Tripoli.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
To plant a tree in memory of Bernie Kracht, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
