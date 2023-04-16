November 29, 1949-April 8, 2023
North Fort Myers, FL-Bernie Fettkether, age 73, passed away at home on April 8, 2023.
Bernie was born November 29, 1949 in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Mary Fettkether. Bernie and his wife Becky were residents of Waterloo until he retired from John Deere in 2007 after 35 years and they moved to Florida.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church in Fort Myers on Monday, April 17th. A celebration of Bernie’s life will be held in Waterloo this summer.
Bernie was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws Ed and Erma Blong, a brother, Frank, and a nephew Michael Rowe.
He is survived by his wife Becky, their son Joe (Stacey) of Loveland, CO, a sister, Margaret Corson, and brothers Louie, Larry and Mark, in-laws Sue and Lee Alcock, Cyndi and Bob Lahn, and Terri and Robin Peterson, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Society of St Vincent DePaul, an organization Bernie was active in for many years. These can be mailed to 15192 Riverbend Blvd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917.
