January 30, 1954-March 7, 2022

Bernie Dale Reid, age 68 of Paris, TN, died Monday, March 7, 2022.

He was a truck driver for C & C Logging. Dale enjoyed playing computer games, fishing, and watching baseball. He also enjoyed playing baseball during his younger years. His greatest joy was spending time and playing games with his family, then teaching them to his grandchildren.

Dale was born January 30, 1954, in Chicago, IL, to the late Bernie M. Reid and the late Billie Faye McCage Reid.

He was married December 1, 1999, to Elaine Miller Reid, who survives, of Waterloo, IA.

Along with his wife, he is also survived by one daughter, Hollie (Chris) Scott of Paris; two sons, Forest (Becca) Blakesley of Waterloo, IA, and Landon (Kylee) Blakesley of Union City, TN; eight grandchildren, Carter Scott, Parker Scott, Benjamin Dale Scott, Ava A. Boyd, Noah Blakesley, Anna Blakesley, Thomas Blakesley, and Henry Blakesley; longtime family friends, Kevin and Barb Krug of Swisher, IA; and one sister, Susan Diane Lee of Chicago, IL, and her family.

Arrangements are being handled by Ridgeway Funeral Home, 201 Dunlap Street/PO Box 788, Paris, TN 38242. The body is to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held Friday, March 11, 2022, from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Ridgeway Funeral Home, with moments of sharing beginning at 6:00 pm.