Bernice Volkens

Bernice Volkens

(1931-2019)

REINBECK — Bernice Volkens, 87, of Reinbeck, died Saturday, June 29, at Parkview Manor Nursing Home in Reinbeck.

She was born Aug. 15, 1931, in Grundy Center, daughter of Edward and Isabel (Fisher) Cullinan. She married Virgil Volkens on April 24, 1952.

She attended Grundy Center Schools and Iowa Teacher’s College (UNI). Bernice and her husband made their lifelong home in rural Reinbeck where they farmed. She was an active member and held each office in her many years of participation with the American Legion Auxiliary and Reinbeck Women’s Club. She wrote a newspaper column, “The Cooking Corner,” for the Reinbeck Courier for 35 years.

Survived by: her husband; five children, Victoria (Steve) Truby of Des Moines, Craig (Jamie) of Leawood, Kan., David of Brecksville, Ohio, Kent (Kelcey) of Des Moines and Kevin (Michelle) of Reinbeck; 10 grandchildren, Jess, Patrick, Allison, Vanessa, Kristin, Brent, Ryan, Sean, Samantha and Chad; six great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Richard (Romagene) Volkens of Reinbeck.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Dolores (Donald) Messenger; her parents-in-law, Grover and Emma; and a sister-in-law, Lavina (Charles) Rohach.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Reinbeck, with burial in Reinbeck Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, July 2, at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck.

Memorials: may be directed to family.

Bernice enjoyed watching Iowa State athletics, traveling and playing golf with her husband, bird watching, getting together with her birthday club frequently and attending her children and grandchildren’s events.

