Bernice Vogt Eisele

Eisele, Bernice Vogt, age 93, peacefully passed away October 27th, 2018.
Bernice is survived by children, Jerome (Jane) Eisele of Bushnell IL, Barbara of New Hope, MN, Michael (Deb) Eisele of New Ulm, MN and Mary (Dave) Eisele Slack of Plymouth, MN;
7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; sibling, Clarissa (Les) Vogt Allison.
She was preceded in death by spouse, Wayne Eisele; her parents, and 9 siblings.
Open house celebration of life on Thursday (11/8), from 6-9 p.m. at Isle Hotel, Waterloo. Memorial Mass on Friday (11/9), 10:30 a.m., visitation at 9:30 a.m. at Queen of Peace in Waterloo. Luncheon following the Mass.
Memorials preferred to Columbus High School or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.