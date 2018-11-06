Try 1 month for 99¢
Bernice Vogt Eisele

Bernice Vogt Eisele

Eisele, Bernice Vogt, age 93, peacefully passed away October 27th, 2018.

Bernice is survived by children, Jerome (Jane) Eisele of Bushnell IL, Barbara of New Hope, MN, Michael (Deb) Eisele of New Ulm, MN and Mary (Dave) Eisele Slack of Plymouth, MN;

7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; sibling, Clarissa (Les) Vogt Allison.

She was preceded in death by spouse, Wayne Eisele; her parents, and 9 siblings.

Open house celebration of life on Thursday (11/8), from 6-9 p.m. at Isle Hotel, Waterloo. Memorial Mass on Friday (11/9), 10:30 a.m., visitation at 9:30 a.m. at Queen of Peace in Waterloo. Luncheon following the Mass.

Memorials preferred to Columbus High School or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Bernice Vogt Eisele
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments