Bernice V. Hansen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1923-2020)

Bernice Virginia Hansen was born April 18, 1923 to Henry and Elsie (Kroblin) Pries in rural Bremer County Iowa. She passed away March 25, 2020.

Bernice married Howard Hansen in September 1940.

She was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters; her husband Howard in 2012 and a son Loyd (2005). She is survived by three sons: Lee (Sharon) of Sterlings Heights Michigan, Larry (Kathy) of Waterloo and Lyle (Evelyn) of Waterloo and four sisters; Gloriann Kruger of Grundy Center, Fern Miner of Chillicothie Missouri, Dorothy Obidinski of Scranton Pennsylvania and Elizabeth Fleming of Waterloo. Surviving brothers are Robert and Ron, both from Waterloo.

Early on she worked in a poultry processing facility and later drove a metro bus. For several years Bernice and Howard owned and operated Four Seasons Dry Cleaners. Her close sister Marlys worked with Bernice cleaning and pressing clothes along with whatever else needed being done.