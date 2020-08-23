Bernice V. Hansen

(1923-2020)
Bernice Virginia Hansen was born April 18, 1923 to Henry and Elsie (Kroblin) Pries in rural Bremer County Iowa. She passed away March 25, 2020.
Bernice married Howard Hansen in September 1940.
She was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters; her husband Howard in 2012 and a son Loyd (2005). She is survived by three sons: Lee (Sharon) of Sterlings Heights Michigan, Larry (Kathy) of Waterloo and Lyle (Evelyn) of Waterloo and four sisters; Gloriann Kruger of Grundy Center, Fern Miner of Chillicothie Missouri, Dorothy Obidinski of Scranton Pennsylvania and Elizabeth Fleming of Waterloo. Surviving brothers are Robert and Ron, both from Waterloo.
Early on she worked in a poultry processing facility and later drove a metro bus. For several years Bernice and Howard owned and operated Four Seasons Dry Cleaners. Her close sister Marlys worked with Bernice cleaning and pressing clothes along with whatever else needed being done.
Fun was spending free time on the Mississippi River chasing differing species of fish up and down the river. They could always count on enough bluegills biting to avoid a "skunk". When getting into and out of the boat was more of a challenge than it was worth, crocheting was taken up. Most crochet projects ended up being gifts for countless family and friends which are still being distributed.
Bernice was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church for 85 years. She was laid to rest in early April next to her husband of 72 years at Garden of Memories in Waterloo.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.