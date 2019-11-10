Bernice M. Rewerts

(1919-2019)
GRUNDY CENTER — Bernice May Harken Rewerts, 100, of Grundy Center, died Thursday, Nov. 7, at Creekside Living Cottages in Grundy Center.
She was born May 14, 1919, in Austinville, daughter of Rempt U. and Ipina (Jansonius) Harken. On Oct. 15, 1943, she married Paul T. Rewerts. He preceded her in death.
Bernice graduated from Aplington High School in 1936 and from the University of Dubuque with a degree in education in 1938. She went on to serve as an elementary teacher for five years. She and her husband made their first home on their farm near Dumont, in 1952 moved to Aplington and in 1960 to Grundy Center, where they owned John Deere dealerships. They retired in 1978 and spent 22 years wintering in Florida.
She was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church for 69 years, a member and former president of the church’s Women’s Presbyterian Association (WPA) and an active Circle member for most of her life. Bernice was also a member of a group of Presbyterian women called “The Crazy Eights.”
Survived by: her children, Noel (Dorothy) Rewerts of Wellsburg, Alan (Vicki) Rewerts of Pella and Ilene (Larry) McLain of Castle Rock, Colo.; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Viola Harken of Ackley and Ida Frey of Cedar Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her eight siblings; and many friends.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Bethany Presbyterian Church, Grundy Center, with private family burial that afternoon. Visitation is 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes-Chapel is assisting the family.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: to Bethany Presbyterian Church, 315 G Ave., Grundy Center, IA 50638.
Bernice had a special talent for planning things —- large family gatherings, business meetings, or church gatherings. Bernice will be remembered by her family as the most kind, caring and loving person they will ever know. She is the example they all aspire to.
