February 8, 1930-July 1, 2023

LA PORTE CITY-Bernice Irma Foulk, 93, of La Porte City, passed Saturday, July 1, 2023.

She was born February 8, 1930, in Tuttle, North Dakota, daughter of George and Martha Schwindt Wagner. Bernice graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1948. She married Garold Foulk on July 9, 1950, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

She worked for Cutler's Clothing Store, Gene's Flowers, and Stumme Jewelers. Bernice was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church by serving on many committees.

Bernice is survived by two sons, Dennis (Sharon) Foulk, and Gary (Cherie) Foulk, five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Doris Meyer; and one brother, Clarence Wagner.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 67 years; one son, James Allan Foulk; four sisters, Marcella "Sally" Foulk, Barbie Draper, Eileen Peiper, and Lydia “Tootie” Weatherman; one brother, George "Junior" Wagner; and brothers-in-law, Billy Foulk, George Draper, and Charles "Buzz” Meyer

Services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, July 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will take place at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo Friday, July 7, from 4:30 to 6:30 PM, and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials in Bernice's name may be directed to the family or Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com Locke at Tower Park, 319-233-3146, is assisting the family.