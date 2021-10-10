December 24, 1924-October 7, 2021

DIKE-Bernice Emma (Plaehn) Craig, age 96, of Dike died Thursday October 7, 2021 at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck.She was born December 24, 1924 in Reinbeck, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Emma (Theissen) Plaehn. She graduated from Reinbeck Schools and attended one year of Iowa State Teachers College (UNI). On March 29, 1947, she was united in marriage to John P. Craig in Reinbeck. He preceded her in death on December 1, 1991. Bernice worked as the head cook for Dike Community Schools until her retirement. She was a member of Fredsville Lutheran Church.

Survived by her daughter, Jean (Jim) Loger of Dike; daughter-in-law, Lynn Craig of Carlisle, grandchildren, Lance (Melissa) Loger and Heidi (Jeremy) Mounce, Bill, Brad (Amy) and Michelle Craig; great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Sierra and Shayden Loger, Miles and Violet Mounce, Ariel and Ashlynn Williams, Madison (Chris) Wiggins, Colton and Chase Craig; a brother, Leonard (Beverly) Plaehn; sisters-in-law, Darlene Plaehn and Betty Craig, along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by: her husband, infant twins, and two sons, Dennis and Bob Craig.

Funeral services will be 10:30am Monday, October 11 at Fredsville Lutheran Church in rural Cedar Falls.

Visitation will be from 4-6pm Sunday, October 10, at the church, and also one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will be in the Fredsville Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com