Bernice Edna Louise Hoodjer, age 97, of Clarksville, Iowa, was born the daughter of William F. and Malinda (Wilken) Stoxen on April 5, 1923 rural Clarksville, Iowa. Bernice was baptized and later confirmed at Pleasant Valley United Church of Christ, rural Clarksville, Iowa. She received her education at Pleasant Valley School, Fremont Township near her home. Bernice had worked in various businesses in Clarksville before marriage including a restaurant, grocery store and the bowling alley.

On September 11, 1948, Bernice was united in marriage with Claude Hoodjer at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. The couple made their home in Bremer, Iowa where they farmed for three years. Then they moved and farmed south of Clarksville until 1960 and then purchased a farm east of town. Bernice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and worked farming alongside Claude. For a couple years Bernice also was a bookkeeper for IPS. They retired from farming in 1990. She moved into Clarksville in 2008. She later moved into Assisted Living in Clarksville and eventually became a resident of Clarksville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. In the fall of 2020 during Covid 19, Bernice moved in with her daughter to be near family.