Bernice C. Swinton, 98, of Waterloo, died Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Friendship Village Pavilion of natural causes. She was born November 22, 1921, in Dyersville, the daughter of John and Anna Weber Herting. She married Harold Swinton on January 27, 1945, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on December 18, 2008. She and her husband were members of St. Edward Catholic Church. Survived by: two sons, Dean (Juliet) Swinton of Waterloo, Duane (Jan) Swinton of Spokane, Wash.; a half-brother, Edward (Joann) Herting of Dubuque; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by: her parents; her stepmother, Adele Herting; her husband; a daughter, Jacelyn “Jackie” Swinton; two brothers, Lawrence and Ray Herting; two sisters, Dolores Luloff and Jeanette Schmidt, and two half-sisters, Marian Hess and Lois Ecklund. Private Family Graveside Service will be held in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. At the family’s request all memorials may be directed to the donor’s choice. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. For more information visit: www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.