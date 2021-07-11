 Skip to main content
Bernice C. Bidne
January 28, 1931-July 4, 2021

CANON CITY, CO–Bernice C. Bidne, formerly of Cedar Falls, died peacefully with her family by her side on July 4, 2021, at the age of 90.

Bernice was born to Joseph and Elizabeth Ahmann on January 28, 1931, in Farley, Iowa. She married Marlin D. Rowell on May 28, 1949. They had four children together and he preceded her in death. She then married Howard O. Bidne December 2, 1977, and he preceded her in death.

Bernice was dedicated to being the best wife, mother and grandmother she could be. She took pride in being a full-time homemaker. Her hobbies included vegetable and flower gardens, all forms of needlework/sewing, bowling and fishing on the Mississippi River. She loved family gatherings and celebrations, especially when she could play cards, sing and dance with loved ones. She was also known to entertain with her accordion playing, much to the enjoyment of those who would sing along to all the old favorites.

Bernice is survived by a son, Thomas Rowell of Wisconsin; a daughter, Susan (Dana) Paulsen of Colorado; three grandchildren, Danielle Davenport, of Tama, IA., Eric Paulsen of Madrid, IA, Elissa (Josh) Frost of Mt. Vernon, IA; four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Preceded in death by four brothers Ken, Doyle, Don and Jerry Ahmann, and a sister Arlyne (Wayne) Janonis: two sons: Richard Rowell and Bruce Rowell, and her husbands.

A private service is pending at a future date. Condolences may be sent to Susan Paulsen, 811 S. 6th St., Canon City, CO, 81212

