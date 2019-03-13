(1935-2019)
CEDAR FALLS -- Bernice “Bea” Brunson, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, March 10, at home.
She was born Dec. 26, 1935, in Iowa City, daughter of Hollis and Irene (Henry) Handlen. She married Donald Brunson on May 16, 1959, in Sioux Falls, S.D. He died July 2, 2009.
She graduated from Waterloo East High School and earned her LPN degree from Hawkeye Tech. She worked at Schoitz Hospital and later in welding at Waterloo Industries, retiring in 1988.
Survived by: five daughters, Christine (James) McGee of Cedar Falls, Pamela (Donald) Ward of Weirsdale, Fla., Kimberly Brunson and Vonna (Larry) Akers, both of Waterloo, and Twyla (Bill) Dawson of Minneapolis; three sons, Rick, John (Nona) and Dan (Carol) Brunson, all of Waterloo; 22 grandchildren; and a brother, Charles Handlen of Lumberton, Texas.
Preceded in death by: a son, Michael Palmer; a sister, Gladys Handlen; and two brothers, Hollis and Bill Handlen.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Cedar Falls Ward, Garden and Pleasant) with visitation for one hour before the service. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
