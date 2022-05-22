Bernice A. Garretson

August 27, 1928-May 18, 2022

WATERLOO--Bernice A. Garretson, 93, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, while a patient at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born August 27, 1928, in Dyersville, daughter of Matthew and Elenore Beckman Nadermann.

Bernice received her education and graduated from St Francis Xavier Schools in Dyersville. She married Leland “Dean” Garretson at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua on October 19, 1946. Dean passed away on September 25, 2009. Bernice was a homemaker. She loved to cook, knit, do crafts, play cards and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Bernice is survived by a son, Larry (Kim Eighme) Garretson of Waterloo; three daughters, Leayn (Jim) Holmes of Hudson, Linda (Phil) Fowler of Waterloo and Loralee Rowsey of Helena, MT; six grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter; sister, Germaine Reed of Burbank, WA; and brothers, Jim Nadermann and Tom (Helen) Nadermann, both of Dyersville; and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son-in-law, Ray Rowsey; granddaughter, Sarah Holmes, four brothers: Elmer, Leo, LaVerne and Robert Nadermann; and two sisters, Imelda Smith and Eileen Rauen.

A private family service will be held at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery with burial to follow. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.