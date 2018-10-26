Bernetta M. "Toddy" Zeien

(1936-2018)
IONIA — Bernetta Marie “Toddy” Zeien, 82, of New Hampton, formerly of Ionia, died Tuesday, Oct. 23, at the Patty Elwood Center in Cresco.
She was born April 30, 1936, in Charles City, daughter of Edward and Katherine (Rennier) Holzer. She married Vincent Zeien on Sept. 24, 1957, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City.
She graduated from Immaculate Conception Schools in Charles City in 1954 and also took some courses at NIACC in Mason City. Bernetta and her husband initially lived south of Charles City until moving to a farm near North Washington and to their Ionia home in 1990. She also worked many years at First Security Bank & Trust in Ionia, later becoming the office manager. She retired from the bank in 2001.
She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Ionia where she had taught religious education for many years and also helped with the rosary society.
Survived by: her husband; five children, Tudy Kaune of Rochester, Minn., Willi (Lester) Glaser of New Hampton, Rose (Allan) Busta of Rochester, Monica (John) Davis of Byron, Minn., and Ken (Jackie) Zeien of Waverly; 12 grandchildren, Amanda, Sylvia and Hannah Glaser, Lydia (Berto) Uribe, Olivia and Emma Glaser, Ann (George) Wilcox, Paul Busta, Dustin (Tabitha) Davis, Brandon, Bryce and Brady Zeien; seven great-grandchildren, Amelia, Henry, Gabriella and Matthias Uribe, Wayne Wilcox, Estelle and Layne Davis; four sisters-in-law, Lucille Zeien and Agnes Brincks, both of New Hampton, Cec Holzer of Charles City, and Lillian Holzer of Kenosha, Wis.; and a brother-in-law, Francis (Rita) Zeien of New Hampton.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Michael E. Zeien in infancy; a son-in-law, Steve Kaune; six brothers, Cletus Holzer, Gilbert (Dorothy/Harriet) Holzer, Eugene (Rena) Holzer, Kenneth Holzer, Melbert “Swede” (Shirley) Holzer and Francis Holzer; two brothers-in-law, Louis Zeien and Guido Brincks; and a sister-in-law, Romana (Joe) Ryant.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton, with burial in St. Boniface Cemetery, Ionia. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 26, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour before services at the church.
Condolences may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
Bernetta achieved first place in a state-wide typing contest and was in a singing trio competing in the All State Choir during high school. She enjoyed making cakes for many graduations, birthdays and other special occasions over the years.
