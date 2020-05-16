Bernard Horn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NASHUA -- Bernard (Bernie) Horn, 97, of Nashua, died Monday, May 11, at Floyd County Memorial Hospital.

He was born Sept. 1, 1922, southwest of Nashua, son of George and Molly Horn. He graduated from Nashua High School in 1940. He was drafted into the Army in 1943, trained in Texas and sent to North Africa, Italy, and Sicily where he served as a medical corpsman. He returned to the family farm to farm with his father. He married Eva Litterer in 1959. He went on the Honor Flight and was the recipient of an Honor Quilt.

Survivors: a nephew, Loren Horn; a niece, Karen Knight (Ken); and great- and great-great nieces, Amy (Dale), Jordan and Taylor Launstein.

Preceded in death by: his wife, Eva, in 1966; and a daughter, (2018); and parents.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at The Little Brown Church in Nashua; social distancing practices will be observed with the public being asked to wear masks; burial in St. John United Church of Christ Church Cemetery, rural Nashua. A public "rolling" visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.

He enjoyed music (country), played guitar, and sang in a local quartet, which was popular in the community. He enjoyed photography and in later years he became a ham radio operator. He worked with wood and made beautiful wall plaques, crosses, and clocks.

