Bernard F. Sand

Waterloo — Bernard Francis Sand, 96, passed from this life at Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown on January 17, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 27, at St. Edward Catholic Church. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 2 p.m. rosary. Burial will be Tuesday, 11 a.m. at St. Benedict’s Cemetery, Nebraska City, Nebraska.

Bernard was born October 20, 1923, in Nebraska City, Nebraska, the son of John Joseph and Laura Gude Sand.

He was a 1940 graduate of St. Bernard’s Academy in Nebraska City. At age 18 he voluntarily joined the U.S. Army Air Corps, serving from 1942-1946 as a pilot with the 13th Troop Carrier Squadron, Pacific Theatre of Operations. During World War II, Bernard flew cargo planes, hauled supplies, and carried wounded soldiers, never failing to complete a mission. He was awarded the Air Medal with one cluster.

Following his honorable discharge, he served as a Captain in the Reserve Air Corps while attending Creighton University in Omaha. He graduated from Creighton School of Medicine in 1953, served his internship at Receiving Hospital, Detroit, Michigan, and completed his residency in general surgery at Wadsworth General Hospital, Los Angeles, California.