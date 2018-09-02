WAVERLY — Bernard Eugene “B.E.” Mick, 94, of Waverly, died Thursday, Aug. 30, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
He was born March 14, 1924, in Bussey, son of Fred Lyman and Sylvia L. (Olson) Mick. On Feb. 14, 1948, he married Patricia A. Wood in Diagonal. She died in 2007.
Bernie graduated in 1941 from Bussey High School. He attended Simpson College in Indianola for two years. He was an ensign in the U.S. Navy Supply Corp. from 1944-1947. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 1947 with a B.S. in commerce degree. Bernie became associated with Spurgeon Mercantile Co., a chain of ladies junior department stores, and managed stores in Albia, and Portage, Wis. In 1952, he became a buyer in Chicago, living in Skokie, Ill., for 10 years. In 1962, Bernie and Pat purchased the Schlutsmeyer Ladies Department Store in Waverly. Over the years they expanded to other stores in Waverly including Patricia Fashion Fabrics, Elegant Woman, The Denim Patch, The Bridal Gallery and Home at Heart, as well as stores in Cedar Falls and New Hampton. To date, only the original store, B.E. Mick’s in Waverly, is operating.
Bernie was a Cub Scout Master in Skokie, Ill., and a member of the American Legion and AMVETS. He was a Rotarian, serving as president from 1981-1982, and received the Paul Harris Fellow recognition. He was director of the Corwin Co. in Kansas City, Mo. Bernie was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, the Waverly Community Symphony and a member of the Bremwood Lutheran Children’s Home. He served as a member and director for the Waverly Chamber of Commerce and the Waverly Public Library.
Survived by: four sons, Stephen E. (Cynthia L.) Mick of Waverly, Gary L. (Marie A.) Mick of Guttenberg, Robert C. (Ruth A.) Mick and Jeffrey W. (Lore’ A.) Mick, both of Waverly; 12 grandchildren, Valerie and Dan Aguilera, Natalie and Colton Wears, Ryan and Verity Mick, Brandon and Abigail Mick, Laura and Samuel Rosa, Christina and John Erickson, Neil and Joy Mick, Elizabeth Mick and Alex Wyrick, Leah and Nate Edwards, Reed and Malinda Mick, Drew Mick, Hannah Mick; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents: his wife; and three brothers, F. Wayne, E. Raymond and Harold L.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, with burial in Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly, with military rites conducted by Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Bernie was a big sports fan, supporting the Waverly-Shell Rock Go Hawks, Iowa Hawkeyes, Wartburg Knights, and the St. Louis Cardinals. Bernie was a proud service man, accomplished businessman, and a good citizen. His top priority was his family. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
