Bernard ‘Bernie’ Graham

(1958-2019)

WATERLOO — Bernard “Bernie” Graham, 60, of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 18, at Pinnacle Specialty Care.

He was born Sept. 13, 1958, son of Arthur and Maybeth (Dremann).

He had worked at Ferguson.

Survived by: his mother; brothers, Merlon (Deborah) Graham and Joseph Graham; sisters, Sandy (Gary) Acuff and Patricia Graham; many nieces and nephews; and his girlfriend, Stacy Magnuson.

Preceded in death by: his father.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, with burial in Brandon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. before services Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

Bernie wore his heart on his sleeve, always caring and concerned for everyone. His smile was the first thing you’d notice about him. One thing guaranteed to make him smile was Mountain Dew. He formed many close friendships while in the care of Exceptional Persons Inc.

Celebrate
the life of: Bernard "Bernie" Graham
