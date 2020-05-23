Bernard ‘Ben' Schmitz

(1919-2020)
GILBERTVILLE — Bernard “Ben” Nicholas Schmitz, 100, of Gilbertville, died Friday, May 22, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center of natural causes.
He was born Sept. 19, 1919, in Fox Township on the family farm in Black Hawk County, son of Michael and Anna Kettman Schmitz. He married Blanche Schares on Nov. 19, 1946, in Gilbertville; she died Nov. 27, 1995.
Ben served in the U.S. Army during World War II and farmed in the area until his retirement. He was a founding member and past commander of the American Legion Nugent Demuth Post 714 in Gilbertville and a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, Court 1099.
Survivors: four daughters, Judy Schmitz of Cedar Falls, Jane (Dave) Brokel of Riverside, Sue (Jim) Chizek of Cedar Falls, and Debra Schmitz of Cedar Falls; two sons, Jerry (Brian) of Muscatine and John (Wendy) of Nevada; 12 grandchildren, Brian Brokel of Waterloo, Karen Schmitz of Denver, Colo., Dustin (Heather) Brokel of Rockford, Nicholas Schmitz of San Diego, Calif., Beth (Brad) Nordin of Lakeville, Minn., Melissa Schmitz of Austin, Texas, Katie Schmitz of San Tan Valley, Ariz., Matt Chizek of Waterloo, Megan Chizek of New York City, and Sarah, Luke and Joe Schmitz, all of Nevada; two great-grandchildren, Kylie and Ryan Brokel of Rockford; a sister, Edna (Claude) LaFlamme of Waterloo; three daughters-in-law, Evie Schmitz of Bailey, Colo., Rose Schmitz of Houston, Texas, and Cheryl Steffen of Dunkerton; four sisters-in-law, Florence Dittmer, Agnes (Hank) Schnelle, Rosalea (Al) Schmelzer and Arlene Schares; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: three sons, Leland, Dean, and Roy; a grandson, Joshua Schmitz; three sisters, Gertrude Schares, Mildred Frost, and Marcella Schmitz; and three brothers, Roman, Michael, and Howard Schmitz.
Services: Private family services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. A live stream of the mass will air on the Immaculate Conception-St. Joseph Facebook page. Full military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Nugent Demuth Post 714, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church P.O. Box 136, Gilbertville, IA. 50634.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.