Bernard ‘Ben' Schmitz

He was born Sept. 19, 1919, in Fox Township on the family farm in Black Hawk County, son of Michael and Anna Kettman Schmitz. He married Blanche Schares on Nov. 19, 1946, in Gilbertville; she died Nov. 27, 1995.

Ben served in the U.S. Army during World War II and farmed in the area until his retirement. He was a founding member and past commander of the American Legion Nugent Demuth Post 714 in Gilbertville and a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, Court 1099.

Survivors: four daughters, Judy Schmitz of Cedar Falls, Jane (Dave) Brokel of Riverside, Sue (Jim) Chizek of Cedar Falls, and Debra Schmitz of Cedar Falls; two sons, Jerry (Brian) of Muscatine and John (Wendy) of Nevada; 12 grandchildren, Brian Brokel of Waterloo, Karen Schmitz of Denver, Colo., Dustin (Heather) Brokel of Rockford, Nicholas Schmitz of San Diego, Calif., Beth (Brad) Nordin of Lakeville, Minn., Melissa Schmitz of Austin, Texas, Katie Schmitz of San Tan Valley, Ariz., Matt Chizek of Waterloo, Megan Chizek of New York City, and Sarah, Luke and Joe Schmitz, all of Nevada; two great-grandchildren, Kylie and Ryan Brokel of Rockford; a sister, Edna (Claude) LaFlamme of Waterloo; three daughters-in-law, Evie Schmitz of Bailey, Colo., Rose Schmitz of Houston, Texas, and Cheryl Steffen of Dunkerton; four sisters-in-law, Florence Dittmer, Agnes (Hank) Schnelle, Rosalea (Al) Schmelzer and Arlene Schares; and numerous nieces and nephews.