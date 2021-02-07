May 1, 1922-February 1, 2021

Bernadine Krull, age 98, of Clarksville, Iowa, was born the daughter of Reinhold and Bernadine (Block) Wust on May 1, 1922, Dortmund, Germany, where she was baptized. When she was 1 1 the family moved to the United States. They settled near Greene, Iowa where she received her education from Jackson Township Country School. She was confirmed at Vilmar Lutheran Church near Greene. After schooling she worked at Klassi Café in Greene.

On December 14, 1945, Bernadine was united in marriage with Ayelt A. Krull, Jr. at Vilmar Lutheran Church parsonage, near Greene, Iowa. The couple farmed in Grundy County near Dike, Iowa until 1965 when they moved to the Clarksville area to farm. Bernadine was a loving wife and mother. She farmed alongside Ayelt milking the cows and feeding the chickens. Mom always said, “her best job was raising her six kids.” October 1, 1989 was when they retired and moved to Clarksville on Poisal Street. Bernadine entered the Clarksville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in January 2017 and was a resident of the Assisted Living for 2 years before returning to the nursing home in 2019.

Bernadine was a faithful member of Pleasant Valley United Church of Christ, rural Clarksville, where she was active in the Women’s fellowship and taught Sunday school prior to marriage.