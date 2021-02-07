May 1, 1922-February 1, 2021
Bernadine Krull, age 98, of Clarksville, Iowa, was born the daughter of Reinhold and Bernadine (Block) Wust on May 1, 1922, Dortmund, Germany, where she was baptized. When she was 1 1 the family moved to the United States. They settled near Greene, Iowa where she received her education from Jackson Township Country School. She was confirmed at Vilmar Lutheran Church near Greene. After schooling she worked at Klassi Café in Greene.
On December 14, 1945, Bernadine was united in marriage with Ayelt A. Krull, Jr. at Vilmar Lutheran Church parsonage, near Greene, Iowa. The couple farmed in Grundy County near Dike, Iowa until 1965 when they moved to the Clarksville area to farm. Bernadine was a loving wife and mother. She farmed alongside Ayelt milking the cows and feeding the chickens. Mom always said, “her best job was raising her six kids.” October 1, 1989 was when they retired and moved to Clarksville on Poisal Street. Bernadine entered the Clarksville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in January 2017 and was a resident of the Assisted Living for 2 years before returning to the nursing home in 2019.
Bernadine was a faithful member of Pleasant Valley United Church of Christ, rural Clarksville, where she was active in the Women’s fellowship and taught Sunday school prior to marriage.
Her greatest joy was being around her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and great great-grandkids. Over the years Bernadine has enjoyed playing her harmonica, painting on greeting cards and giving them away, bird watching, raising a large garden and canning. She loved writing poems, had one published and another was written to Governor Branstad. She was known for her cooking and baking coffee cakes. One of her greatest accomplishments was designing a pin for the Clarksville Lions club in 2005 that won 1st place internationally. She enjoyed traveling across the USA and Canada with Ayelt.
Bernadine passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center, Clarksville, Iowa, from natural causes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ayelt Krull on 7/9/1992; and infant son, David Krull; two great-grandchildren, Levi and Kassidy Ostendorf; parents; one sister, Amelia Schipper; and one brother, Raymond Wust.
Bernadine’s memory is honored by four daughters, Hilda (Rex) Hummel of Grundy Center, Marlys (Gary) Feldman of Allison, Bonnie (Dan) Forry of Clarksville, and Karen (Steve) Dilger of Shell Rock; two sons, Darrel Krull of Clarksville, and Dennis (Denise) Krull of Belmond; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 18 great great-grandchildren.
Private Family Funeral Services will be Friday, February 5, 2021, at the Pleasant Valley United Church of Christ, rural Clarksville, with burial at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, rural Holland, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.
Redman Funeral and Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com
