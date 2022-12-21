Bernadette Tegeler age 98, passed away peacefully at Bethany Riverside Memory Care in La Crosse, WI on December 16th, 2022. Her funeral Mass, officiated by Father Ben, will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, Iowa, with a visitation one hour prior to the mass at the church. Her full obituary is online at couleecremation.com