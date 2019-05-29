Bernadette A. “Bernie” Ohrt

(1923-2019)
JESUP — Bernadette Anna “Bernie” Ohrt, 95, of Jesup, died Sunday, May 26, at Lexington Estates Long Term Care, Independence, of natural causes.
She was born Oct. 16, 1923, in Waterloo, daughter of Peter Anthony and Anna Catherine (Neisen) Gardner. On March 4, 1943, she married Donald Guy Ohrt at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville.
She attended school in Gilbertville and then worked several different jobs before getting married. Bernadette then was a homemaker and worked with Don on the farm. She was a member at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup.
Survived by: a daughter, Connie (Gary) Netherton of Richmond, Mo.; six sons, Clinton (Karen) Ohrt of Jesup, Clayton (Doris) Ohrt of Independence, Calvin (Lou) Ohrt of Moravia, Craig (Susan) Ohrt of Richmond, Corbin Ohrt of Winthrop and Cleon (Becky) Ohrt of Walker; 19 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Petronilla Yarrington of Waterloo and Ann Kayser of Jesup; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a granddaughter, Shawn Ohrt; a great-granddaughter, Hope Eliza Rae Ohrt; three sisters, Rita Homolka, Lucy Duff and Doretta Menuey; and four brothers, Claud Gardner, Don Gardner, Pat Gardner and Pete Gardner.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with burial in Reinbeck Cemetery in Reinbeck. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, May 29, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 6 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church. White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family to be given to different causes.
Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
She was the quintessential farm wife — strong, hardworking and loving. She made you feel important. Bernadette liked to take short trips with Don to Arkansas, Missouri and southern Iowa. Bernadette also liked to cross stitch and cook. She had the talent of cooking her recipes from memory.
