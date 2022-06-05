November 3, 1932-June 1, 2022
Berdella Minnie Anna (Ohlendorf) Williamson, 89, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center-Waterloo. She was born November 3, 1932, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Louie and Hattie (Laube) Ohlendorf, Sr.
She married Earl Eugene “Gene” Williamson on October 13, 1949, in Arkansas.
Berdella attended Unity Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. She enjoyed crocheting scrubbies, quilting, her pet kitties, bird watching, and ICE CREAM.
Left to cherish her memories include her six children, Edith (Leonard) Tomkins of Waterloo, Bev (David) Wait of Cedar Falls, Donald (Diana) Williamson of Arroyo Grande, CA, Larry (Debbie) Williamson of Las Vegas, NV, Connie (Steve) Spicher of Vinton, John Williamson of Sterling, AK; 13 grandchildren, Mark (Jennifer) Tomkins, Brian (Donna) Tomkins, Steve (Archana) Tomkins, Dean (Anastasia) Tomkins-Searcy, Sarah Wait, Heidi (Stacy) Wichie, Jamie (Nathan) Cordray, Kim-Li Stedje, Erin (Daniel, Christopher) Swan Siegel, Emily Spicher, Sean (Mikaela Dimun) Williamson, Aric (Meaghan) Williamson, Adam Williamson; 19 great-grandchildren, Hannah and Adam Tomkins, Brooke, Dayna and Jack Tomkins, Rohan Tomkins, Colton and Ashtyn Searcy, Cassidy Quinn, Reese Wichie, Nicholas, Nathan and Tanner Chan, Clark Cordray, Tucker, Audrey, Aria, Massie and Gabriel Williamson; a sister, Lorena (Richard) Pichelmann of Waterloo; a brother, Walter Ohlendorf of Waterloo; a sister-in-law, Margie Ohlendorf of Waterloo; and a brother-in-law, Martin Wanderscheid of Waverly; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Gene; a brother, Louie Ohlendorf, Jr.; and a sister, Mary (Kenny Edwards) Wanderscheid.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date in the Hickory Ridge Church in Bucyrus, MO.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W Airline Hwy, Waterloo, IA 50703.
Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701 is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.
