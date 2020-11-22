 Skip to main content
Berdella May (Larsen) Wehrmacher
Berdella May (Larsen) Wehrmacher

Berdella May (Larsen) Wehrmacher

April 23, 1922-November 14, 2020

Berdella May (Larsen) Wehrmacher passed away peacefully at 98 years seven months. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry, after 71 years of marriage. She is survived by five children, William, James, Karen, John, Charles, ten grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

