Benny K. Highberger

(1930-2020)
Benny Keith Highberger, 89, of Janesville, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Benny was born on November 27, 1930 in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Freida Belle (Barton) and Floyd F. Highberger. He graduated from East High School in 1949 and served in the US Army from 1951 until 1954. On May 20, 1951, Benny married Delores Jean Marx in Waterloo. He worked for John Deere from 1959 until 1987. Delores passed away in 2018.
Benny is survived by a daughter, Linda Peterson of Newton; sons, Kirt (Martina) Highberger of Harker Heights, Texas, Keith Highberger of Cedar Falls, and Jeff (Vickie) Highberger of Janesville; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; brother James (Carolyn) Stoll; and sister, Joann (Gene) Hatfield. He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; a grandson, Casey Highberger; a granddaughter, Sara Brandt; a daughter-in-law, Sheila Highberger; two sisters, Mary Ellen Foley and Doletta Sams; and brother, Clifford in infancy.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at Oakland Cemetery, Janesville, with military rites provided by the Denver American Legion. A luncheon will follow at the Fraternal Order of The Eagles #4074, Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to Benny’s family for later designation.
