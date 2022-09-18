August 29, 1940-August 30, 2022

GILBERTVILLE-Bennie Stickley, age 82, of Gilberville, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Bennie was born on August 29, 1940 son of Robert and Lucille (Allison) Stickley.

Bennie worked for John Deere many years then retired.

Bennie loved fishing, camping, hunting, and traveling.

He married Marty Spoden in Waterloo Feb. 23, 1999.

He is survived by his wife, Marty; two sons, Rickie Stickley, Saint Olaf, and Dale Stickley, Cedar Falls; four step-sons, John Jacoby, Tama, Joe (Barb) Jacoby, Waterloo, Jerome Jacoby, Waterloo, Gary (Heather) Bartlett, Hudson; two daughters, Teresa Meester, Parkersburg; one step-daughter, (Robert) Marshall, New York; two brothers, Oscar (Esther) Stickley, New York, and Craig (Linda) Stickley, Parkersburg; six grandchildren, Travis (Anna) Meester, Minnesota, Tim Meester, New York, Taylor Meester, Waterloo, Brandon Meester, Parkersburg, Brent A. Bartlett, Hudson; granddaughter, Kayla Meester, Parkersburg; one sister, Bonnie Hoyrn, Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.

Per his wish there will be no funeral services. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 24, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Majestic Moon, 1955 Locke Ave., Waterloo.