Bennie Johnson, 71, of Evansdale passed away at home surrounded by family on July 18, 2020. Bennie was born in Waterloo on September 18, 1948 to Bennie and Mary (Carter) Johnson. He attended East High School in Waterloo. In March of 1966, Bennie entered the Marine Corps and served for three years. While serving in Viet Nam, Bennie was injured at Quang Tun, received a Purple Heart, and returned to duty. He was injured again receiving a second Purple Heart. Bennie and Sharon Gosney were married in 1970 and later divorced. In 2010, Bennie married Kathleen Robinson. Bennie retired from the Evansdale Waterworks in September of 2010 after more than 20 years of service. Bennie also served on the Evansdale Fire Department for 13 years. He was a life member of AMVETS Post 31 and served on the honor guard. Bennie was recognized by the Evansdale Youth Softball Association for his contribution toward construction of the field complex. He enjoyed working with his hands and fishing.