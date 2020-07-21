(1948-2020)
Bennie Johnson, 71, of Evansdale passed away at home surrounded by family on July 18, 2020. Bennie was born in Waterloo on September 18, 1948 to Bennie and Mary (Carter) Johnson. He attended East High School in Waterloo. In March of 1966, Bennie entered the Marine Corps and served for three years. While serving in Viet Nam, Bennie was injured at Quang Tun, received a Purple Heart, and returned to duty. He was injured again receiving a second Purple Heart. Bennie and Sharon Gosney were married in 1970 and later divorced. In 2010, Bennie married Kathleen Robinson. Bennie retired from the Evansdale Waterworks in September of 2010 after more than 20 years of service. Bennie also served on the Evansdale Fire Department for 13 years. He was a life member of AMVETS Post 31 and served on the honor guard. Bennie was recognized by the Evansdale Youth Softball Association for his contribution toward construction of the field complex. He enjoyed working with his hands and fishing.
Bennie was preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, Virgil Marvets II; and a nephew, Ronny McGee. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathy; a brother, Bob Johnson; four sisters, Mary (Al) Huisman, Kathy Marvets, Bonnie (Jerry) Wilson, and Annette (Kevin) Tranby; a son, Bryan Johnson; a daughter, Lisa (Rod) Frickson; three step-sons, Brent (Erica) Steinlage, Brian (Rachel) Steinlage, and Mitchell Steele; five grandchildren, Tyler Frickson, Camron Frickson, Hunter Frickson, Jonah Johnson, and Taylor Johnson; six step-grandchildren, Max Steinlage, Carter Steinlage, Paige Steinlage, Carlee Steinlage, Morgan DeMuth, and Mackenzie DeMuth; and many nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held for Bennie at Parrott and Wood on Thursday, July 23. The family asks that all attendees wear a face mask. Visitation will be from 9:30am until 11:00am with a time of sharing beginning at 11:00am. The service will begin at 12:00pm followed by burial with military honors at Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.