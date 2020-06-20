Benjamin Sullivan
Benjamin Sullivan

Benjamin Sullivan

Benjamin Sullivan

Celebration of Life

In Loving Memory

of

Benjamin E. (Ben) Sullivan

Saturday, June 27th, 2020

1:00-4:00 pm

Lofty's Lounge

3480 Lafayette Rd.

Evansdale, Iowa

Join us for a luncheon to celebrate and share our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry, and remember a wonderful person who is greatly missed.

To plant a tree in memory of Benjamin Sullivan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

