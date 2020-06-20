Celebration of Life
In Loving Memory
of
Benjamin E. (Ben) Sullivan
Saturday, June 27th, 2020
1:00-4:00 pm
Lofty's Lounge
3480 Lafayette Rd.
Evansdale, Iowa
Join us for a luncheon to celebrate and share our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry, and remember a wonderful person who is greatly missed.
To plant a tree in memory of Benjamin Sullivan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.