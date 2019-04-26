{{featured_button_text}}
Benjamin Skalsky

It is with great sadness that the family of Benjamin Franklin Skalsky III announce he passed away suddenly and peacefully in Waterloo Iowa on Saturday, March 2nd, at the age of 60 years old.

Ben will be lovingly remembered by his friends and family. Daughters Felicia, Sharee, Angie, and Morgan, stepmother Ellen, sisters Brenda, Patty, Amy, Kathy, his grandchildren and other family.

He’s preceded in death by his brother Dennis, his mother Joyce and father Benjamin.

A potluck memorial service will be held for friends and family on April 28th from 12-2 pm.

For more information please go to BenjaminSkalsky.com.

