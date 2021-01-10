October 29, 1941-January 6, 2021

Benjamin Lubertus DeWitt, 79, of Shell Rock, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison in Allison, Iowa.

Ben was born October 29, 1941, in Shell Rock, Iowa, the son of Berend L. and Flora (Hoodjer) DeWit. He was a member of the last graduating class from Shell Rock High School (1960). Ben entered the United States Marine Corps on April 5, 1966, served during the Vietnam War, and was honorably discharged from active service December 17, 1969. He continued on in the Marine Corps Reserves until 1972. In 1978, service to his country continued as a Navy Seabee Reservist, retiring in 1997. On April 30, 1993, he was united in marriage to Catherine (Cathi) Dornbusch-Weiss at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock. Ben was an equipment operator for the Operators Union and then worked for the Butler County Transfer Station for 12 years, retiring in 2010.

Ben was a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock. He served on the Shell Rock City Council for 20 years, including one term as Mayor. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 393 and a life member of the Naval Enlisted Reserve Association. He loved working in his shop, riding motorcycles, and spending time with his beloved dog, Shawnee.