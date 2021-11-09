Benjamin Frieling

March 7, 1931-November 2, 2021

PARKERSBURG-Ben Frieling 90 of Parkersburg died Tuesday November 2, at Creekside in Grundy Center.

He was born March 7, 1931 in Butler County son of Henry and Mattie Molendorp Frieling.

He married Esther Frieling on September 28, 1951, at Salem Lutheran Church in Grundy County.

Ben attended country school in the Aplington area.

He proudly served in Korea and worked at Rath Packing until it closed. Ben then worked at Hawkeye Corrugated until retiring in 1993.

Ben is survived by four daughters, Carol (Roger) Stensland of Parkersburg, Tyanne (Dean) Timmer of Parkersburg, Beverly (Lonnie) Gummert of Cedar Falls, and Karla Frieling of Des Moines. There are six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, and his sister Grace (Holm) Damgaard of Arizona.

Ben’s body has been cremated and a private family service will be held Saturday November 27, at Bethel Lutheran Church with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg.

Memorials may be directed to the family.