 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Benjamin Frieling

  • 0
Benjamin Frieling

March 7, 1931-November 2, 2021

PARKERSBURG-Ben Frieling 90 of Parkersburg died Tuesday November 2, at Creekside in Grundy Center.

He was born March 7, 1931 in Butler County son of Henry and Mattie Molendorp Frieling.

He married Esther Frieling on September 28, 1951, at Salem Lutheran Church in Grundy County.

Ben attended country school in the Aplington area.

He proudly served in Korea and worked at Rath Packing until it closed. Ben then worked at Hawkeye Corrugated until retiring in 1993.

Ben is survived by four daughters, Carol (Roger) Stensland of Parkersburg, Tyanne (Dean) Timmer of Parkersburg, Beverly (Lonnie) Gummert of Cedar Falls, and Karla Frieling of Des Moines. There are six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, and his sister Grace (Holm) Damgaard of Arizona.

Ben’s body has been cremated and a private family service will be held Saturday November 27, at Bethel Lutheran Church with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Learning to smell and taste again after COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News