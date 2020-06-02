Benjamin E. Sullivan

(1976-2020)
WATERLOO — Benjamin E. “Ben” Sullivan, 43, of Waterloo, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home. He was born November 15, 1976, in Waterloo the son of Fred and Karen Kent Sullivan.
Ben was a 1994 graduate of San Bernardino High School in California.
Survived by: his parents, Karen (Julie Holland) Sullivan of Grimes, Fred Sullivan of Waterloo; one brother, Gabe Sullivan of Waterloo; one sister, Sarah (Derek) Smith of Hinton; his girlfriend, Heather Murr of La Porte City; nieces and nephews, Ethan and Reagan Baker and Tyler and Rilee Smith all of Hinton and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by: his maternal grandparents, Gilbert (Berniece) Kent and paternal grandparents, Edward (Marge) Sullivan.
A family directed celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials: may be directed to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Ben was a free-spirited person. He loved art, music, restoring cars, family, and cherished his alone “creative” time. He worked as a tattoo artist for Omega Red Piercing and Tattoo.
Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel assisted family with arrangements (319) 233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
