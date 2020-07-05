Benjamin E. Beebe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1936-2020)

Benjamin E. “Ben” Beebe, 83, of Waterloo and formerly Quasqueton, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at home with his loving wife by his side.

He was born November 5, 1936 in Independence, the son of Howard and Nona (Miller) Beebe.

Ben served in the United States Army from January 7, 1954 until his honorable discharge on December 5,1955.

He married Karen Schildmeier Hoop on February 6, 1987 in Waterloo.

Ben was employed at John Deere & Co. for over 30 years until his retirement in 1998.

Ben was saved on Father’s Day 1979, he continued to serve his Lord as a faithful member of Lighthouse Baptist Church (formerly Waterloo Baptist Temple), until his passing. He filled many positions at church, serving as treasurer, janitor, bus captain, and Mr. Fix-it for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Beebe of Waterloo; three sons, Scott (Colette) Beebe of West Branch, Daniel Beebe of Waterloo, and Christopher Beebe of Waterloo; two step-daughters, Lisa Kohler of Springfield, MO and Renee Hoop of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Tiffany, Christyn, Dustin, Cory, Cameron, and Alex; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jack Beebe of Phoenix, AZ.