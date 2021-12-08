 Skip to main content
Benjamin A. Keller

Benjamin A. Keller

October 17, 1926-December 3, 2021

Benjamin A. Keller, 95, passed peacefully into the hands of God on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. He was born on Oct. 17, 1926, in Spooner, WI, son of Glenn and Olive Brockway Keller. He attended school in Miltonvale, KS and graduated in 1949. He served in the US Army during WWII. He married Bevelyn L. Weisbard on Nov. 8, 1952, in Cedar Falls; she died June 14, 2008. He worked at Rath Packing Co. from 1949—1983. He loved his family, his church, and watching his beloved Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. He was a life-long active member of Kimball Ave. United Methodist Church, his community and neighborhood. Survived by: children Debbie (Bob), Arlington, TX and Steve (Lisa), Waterloo; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Shirley Young, Topeka, KS, Dorothy Taylor, Newton, Glenn (Phyllis) Keller, Dresser, WI, May (Meredith), Winfield, IL, Paul (Ginger), Gordon, WI, and many extended family and friends. Preceded by: wife; and a son, Jeffrey L. Keller. Services: 11:00 AM Saturday, Dec. 11, at Kimball Ave. United Methodist Church, Waterloo; burial in Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls; Visitation 4—6 PM Friday, Dec. 10 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo; and one hour prior to the service at the church. Direct memorials to the church. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for the full obituary.

