Benita K. Brown

She was born September 30, 1948 in Waterloo, daughter of Bennie and Daisy Fike Wildebour. She married Richard E. Brown on December 27, 1967 at Grace Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He died December 8, 2006.Benita was employed in the office of Dr. Robert Spencer for over 20 years, until her retirement. She loved her children and grandchildren and her passion was her activity with her church, Grace Lutheran.Survivors include: her son, Robbe (Jannelle Dahley) Brown of Wabasha, Minnesota; her daughter, Angela (Arthur) McCabe of Brownville, New York; six grandchildren, Tim Brown (Hana Anderson), Nicolas McCabe, Kayla McCabe (Andrew Derouin), Cora McCabe, Avianna McCabe and Emma McCabe; her brother, Al (Ann) Wildebour of Cape Coral, Florida; and two sisters, Sheri Grawe of Marion and Deb Wieland of Okeechobee, Florida.